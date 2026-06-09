Love letter row drove Hyderabad student to suicide

Hyderabad: A missing BTech student from Hyderabad who was found dead in a well in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district was reportedly forced to apologise over a love letter he sent to a girl.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Ankam Rahul, a third-year BTech student who was staying in the hostel of an engineering college in Hyderabad.

Forced apology over love letter

According to police, Rahul had sent a WhatsApp message and written a love letter to a girl studying in his college.

Some of the girl’s friends allegedly pressured him to apologise for sending the message and warned that they would report his behaviour to the college management if he failed to do so.

Police believe the pressure surrounding the incident drove Rahul to end his life.

However, Rahul’s parents have rejected the police version. They alleged that their son’s death was not a suicide and demanded an investigation into the case.

Student missing since May 27

According to Kacheguda police, Rahul went missing on May 27 after getting down from a friend’s two-wheeler at Kacheguda Tourist Hotel Chowrasta. He reportedly told his friend that he was going out before leaving the area.

Following a complaint lodged by his father, Ankam Rajeswar, police launched a search operation.

During the investigation, CCTV footage revealed that Rahul had boarded the Sabari Express after leaving Kacheguda.

Body found in Prakasam district

Police later found that an unidentified body had been recovered from a well within the limits of Singarayakonda Police Station in Prakasam district on May 30. Further verification confirmed that the body was Rahul’s.