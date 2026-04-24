One-letter error in parents’ birth certificate delays Class 4 girl’s Aadhaar

In her parents' birth certificates, the surname was recorded as "S," instead of "M," preventing the child from getting an Aadhaar card.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th April 2026 8:57 pm IST
This image shows a family in Hyderabad holding a birth certificate, with a large portrait in the background.
Hyderabad: One-letter birth certificate error delays Aadhaar issuance

Hyderabad: A one-letter mistake in her parents’ birth certificate proved a hindrance in the issuance of an Aadhaar card of a Class 4 girl, who had to seek help from the Chief Minister’s Prajavani program on Friday, April 24, to fix the issue.

The girl, identified as Sai Krupa, approached the Prajavani in-charge Dr G Chinna Reddy at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, complaining that the small mistake had put her higher education, hostel admission, banking and other needs in jeopardy.

According to a release from the state government, Sai Krupa studies at Nandanavanam Government School in Karmanghat. Her parents, Lazar and Vinoda, work as construction workers.

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In their birth certificates, the surname was recorded as “S,” instead of “M,” preventing the child from getting an Aadhaar card.

Listening to her concern, Chinna Reddy directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to correct the errors in the parents’ birth certificates and take steps to sanction the card.

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A total of 248 applications were received at the 216th CM Prajavani programme held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Friday.

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Of these, 79 pertained to the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, 31 to the Revenue Department and 78 were for Indiramma houses.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 24th April 2026 8:57 pm IST

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