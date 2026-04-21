Riteish Deshmukh’s son Rahyl steals the show in Raja Shivaji trailer

Hyderabad: The trailer of Raja Shivaji has arrived with all the grandeur one would expect from a historical epic. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film promises powerful storytelling, rich visuals and a deep sense of pride. But beyond the larger-than-life scenes and intense moments, it is a young face that has quietly captured everyone’s attention.

Rahyl’s Charming Debut

In a delightful surprise, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s 10-year-old son Rahyl makes his debut in the trailer. He plays the young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and even with a short appearance, he leaves a strong impression. His natural expressions and innocent screen presence have already won hearts online.

Audiences are talking about how confidently he appears on screen, without any sign of nervousness. For many viewers, his brief moment has become one of the most memorable parts of the trailer. It is not every day that a debut feels this effortless and warm.

More Than Just a Film

For the Deshmukh family, this project holds special meaning. While Riteish takes charge as director and actor, seeing his son step into the world of cinema makes it even more emotional. It adds a personal touch to a film that is already rooted in history and legacy.

The trailer itself showcases grand sets, powerful dialogues and scenes that celebrate bravery and leadership. The story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continues to inspire generations, and this film aims to present that legacy on a massive scale.

A Young Talent to Watch

While Raja Shivaji is expected to impress with its storytelling, Rahyl’s debut has added a sweet and refreshing highlight. His small role proves that sometimes, even a few seconds on screen can leave a lasting impact.

If this is just the beginning, Rahyl Deshmukh might be a young talent to watch in the years to come.