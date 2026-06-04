No IndiGo flights to six international routes till September 30

The airline will resume its services to these regions from October 1.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th June 2026 8:48 pm IST
IndiGo airplane experiencing software outage affecting check-in services.
Representational image

New Delhi: IndiGo has announced the temporary suspension of flights to six international destinations starting from July 1 to September 3.

There will be no flights to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong and Shanghai from July 1, while flights to Siem Reap will be halted from July 3.

IndiGo will resume its services to these regions from October 1.

Subhan Bakery

The decision was taken to tackle increasing operating costs, continued airspace restrictions and rising costs. “The airline will continue to monitor the situation given the elevated operating costs and continued airspace restrictions,” it said in a statement.

“It is a proactive measure to manage capacity responsibly while minimising inconvenience to passengers,” read the release.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 4th June 2026 8:48 pm IST

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