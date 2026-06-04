CM DK Shivakumar announces OC exemption for houses up to 2,500 sq ft

Bengaluru: In a major relief for homeowners across Karnataka, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced a one-time exemption from Occupancy Certificate (OC) requirements for residential buildings measuring up to 2,500 square feet.

The decision was taken during the first Cabinet meeting chaired by the newly sworn-in Chief Minister. Addressing the media after the meeting, Shivakumar said the government had resolved a long-pending issue that was affecting thousands of property owners in both urban and rural areas.

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According to the Chief Minister, electricity supply companies had made Occupancy Certificates mandatory for providing power connections in line with directions arising from court rulings. However, this requirement had created difficulties for many homeowners who were unable to obtain OCs despite occupying their houses for years.

To address the problem, the government has decided to grant a one-time relaxation for residential properties up to 2,500 square feet. The exemption will also cover buildings that have deviations of up to 20 per cent from approved plans.

Shivakumar described the move as a significant relief measure aimed at helping middle-class and ordinary families who have been struggling with documentation and approval issues. He said the benefit would be extended across the state and would not be limited to Bengaluru alone.

The Chief Minister further stated that applicants who had submitted their requests before May 31 would be eligible to avail themselves of the relaxation. The government is expected to issue detailed guidelines on the implementation of the scheme in the coming days.

The announcement is being seen as one of the first major policy decisions of the new government headed by Shivakumar. Real estate stakeholders and homeowners have long sought a practical solution to the OC issue, arguing that thousands of families were facing hurdles in obtaining basic civic services because of procedural complications.

Officials said the measure is expected to benefit a large number of property owners in cities, towns and rural areas, while also helping streamline the regularisation process for residential buildings. The government believes the decision will reduce hardships faced by citizens and provide clarity on occupancy-related approvals across Karnataka.