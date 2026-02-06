Telangana HC questions Aadhaar requirement for emergency ambulance services

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, February 5, asked state government to respond on whether ambulance services are being denied to accident victims and medical emergency patients for not possessing an Aadhaar card.

The court asked the state government to clarify its position.

Telangana govt asked to file counter-affidavit

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin asked the Telangana government to file a counter-affidavit within two weeks.

The direction was issued while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) which was filed by K Raju, a para-legal volunteer.

In the plea, he alleged that a minor girl from a Scheduled Caste community was denied emergency medical help due to the absence of an Aadhaar card.

According to the petitioner, in the incident that occurred in December 2024, the injured girl was found lying on the roadside. It is alleged that personnel of the 108 ambulance service refused to transport her to a hospital due to the lack of Aadhaar identification.

Question raised over document requirement

During the hearing, the Bench questioned the need of such a requirement. It asked whether an injured person found on the road would be left untreated just because they could not produce an Aadhaar card.

When the Assistant Government Pleader representing the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department indicated that Aadhaar was required, the court expressed concern and sought further clarification.

The High Court directed the state to file its official position on any identification requirements at the stage of emergency transport.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing after three weeks.