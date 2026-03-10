Foundation stone for Mir Alam Tank cable bridge in Hyderabad to be laid soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to get its second cable-stayed bridge, spanning across Mir Alam Tank and connecting Chintalmet Road to Bangalore National Highway, as the foundation stone is expected to be laid soon.

The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 430 crore for the bridge, which will be built under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

Mir Alam Tank cable bridge in Hyderabad

The city’s second cable-stayed bridge, measuring 2.65 km, will extend across Mir Alam Tank. It will be 22.2 meters wide.

The construction of the bridge will alleviate traffic congestion and promote tourism in Hyderabad. National Highway 44 near Mir Alam Tank is the starting point of the bridge whereas, Chintalmet Road near Mir Alam Park will be the ending point.

Apart from it, the exit and entry ramps of the bridge are at Mir Mahmood Pahadi Road and near King’s Colony-Shastipuram Road respectively.

Mir Alam Tank, situated south of the Musi River, was named after the former Prime Minister of the erstwhile Hyderabad State, Mir Alam Bahadur. It once served as the primary drinking water source for Hyderabad residents before the creation of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

The Mir Alam Tank cable bridge will be the second such bridge in Hyderabad as the first one is located near Inorbit Mall at Madhapur. It is the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge.

The bridge connects Jubilee Hills with the Financial District, reducing travel time.

Earlier, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, thanking the Telangana CMO over the sanction for the construction of the bridge, wrote, “Thanks to @TelanganaCMO for sanctioning the construction of a 4-lane cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank”.

He had further written, “It was a long pending work that I’d been following up for. Works surrounding Mir Alam Tank will help create livelihoods while also offering people a common recreational space. The cable bridge will no doubt also help commuters”.

The forthcoming cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank will not only become Hyderabad’s second such bridge but will also ease traffic in the area.