As summer slowly settles over Hyderabad, stepping outdoors during the day can feel exhausting. Many residents begin searching for cooler places to relax during early mornings or evenings. Offering a refreshing escape from the city’s rush, Adventure Eco Park at Kothwalguda near Himayat Sagar Lake has opened to the public, giving Hyderabadis a new destination to unwind amid nature and greenery.

A Green Oasis Spread Across 85 Acres

Developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the eco park spreads across around 85 acres and features nearly 10 lakh plants, creating a lush green environment on the outskirts of the city. The park has been designed as a nature-focused recreational space to promote eco-tourism while offering visitors a peaceful getaway from Hyderabad’s busy urban landscape.

Elevated Boardwalk with Lake Views

One of the park’s most striking attractions is the 1.5-kilometre elevated scenic boardwalk, which is about 2.5 metres wide. The walkway allows visitors to enjoy a relaxing stroll above landscaped greenery while taking in scenic views of the park and the nearby Himayat Sagar Lake.

For Hyderabad residents looking for a calm morning walk or a pleasant evening outing during the summer months, the boardwalk offers a breezy and scenic experience.

Deccan Birds Aviary – A Major Highlight

Another major attraction is the Deccan Birds Aviary, a walk-through enclosure housing around 6,500 birds from 25 different species. These birds come from regions including Asia, Africa, South America and Australia. Visitors can walk through the aviary and observe colourful birds up close, making it an exciting and educational experience for families, children and bird lovers.

Gardens, Nature Trails and Family Spaces

Apart from the aviary, the eco park features several themed areas including a Japanese Garden, rainbow garden, rock garden and butterfly zones, all designed to promote ecological awareness and biodiversity. Landscaped meadows, scenic viewpoints and shaded walking paths further add to the park’s relaxing atmosphere. The park also includes children’s play areas, recreational zones and an open-air amphitheatre, while a food court allows visitors to enjoy refreshments during their visit.

Visitor Information: Timings and Entry Fee

The park is open daily from 9 AM to 6 PM. The entry fee is Rs.100 per person, while children aged 5 to 10 years pay Rs.50, and children below five years can enter free. The Deccan Birds Aviary has a separate entry fee of Rs.200, with free entry for children below two years. Visitors are allowed to carry water bottles and umbrellas, and electric vehicles are available for around Rs.50 to help people move around the large premises.

With its greenery, bird habitats and scenic walking trails, Adventure Eco Park is expected to become one of Hyderabad’s popular nature attractions, offering families, tourists and nature lovers a refreshing escape within the city.