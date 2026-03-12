Mumbai: Wedding bells continue to ring in the Indian entertainment industry, and the latest couple to tie the knot is television actress Kritika Kamra and actor–sports presenter Gaurav Kapur. The couple got married in a private ceremony at their Bandra residence on March 11, 2026, surrounded by close family members and friends.

Photos and videos from the intimate celebration have gone viral on social media, with fans showering the newlyweds with love and congratulations. For the special day, Kritika looked elegant in a traditional red saree, while Gaurav complemented her look in a beige-coloured sherwani. Their simple yet graceful wedding outfits perfectly matched the warm and personal nature of the ceremony.

Ever since the news of their marriage surfaced, both Kritika and Gaurav have been trending on Google, with fans eager to know more about their relationship, especially their love story and age difference.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur age difference

Gaurav Kapur, born on April 11, 1981, is currently 44 years old, while Kritika Kamra, born on October 25, 1988, is 37. This makes the sports presenter seven years older than the actress.

Their love story

According to reports, the couple’s romance began on the sets of The Great Shamshuddin Family. Spending long hours together during the shoot helped them form a strong friendship, which gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship. Their bond became more visible to fans when they shared photos from a breakfast date in December 2025, which quickly went viral and fueled speculation about their relationship.

Kritika Kamra’s best works

Kritika Kamra rose to fame with popular television roles such as Arohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Dr. Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. In recent years, she has successfully transitioned to OTT platforms and films, earning praise for her performances in projects like Bambai Meri Jaan and Bheed.

About Gaurav Kapur

Gaurav Kapur is widely recognised as one of India’s most popular sports broadcasters. He is known for hosting the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions and for his work on the IPL show Extraaa Innings T20. Apart from hosting, he has also appeared in films like A Wednesday! and Don: The Chase Begins Again.

With their wedding, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have officially begun a new chapter together, and fans across the country are celebrating the couple’s beautiful journey from co-stars to life partners.