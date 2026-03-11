Allu Cinemas ticket prices revealed for Hyderabad moviegoers

Hyderabad will soon get a new and modern multiplex called Allu Cinemas in Kokapet. This theatre is built by actor Allu Arjun and producer Allu Aravind. The grand inauguration will take place on March 12, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will open it. Allu Arjun and other members of the Allu family are expected to attend the event.

After the opening ceremony, the theatre will run a few test screenings. The multiplex will officially open to the public during the Ugadi festival.

Ticket Prices

Many people expected the ticket prices to be very high because of the premium technology. However, the management has decided to keep the prices similar to AMB Cinemas.

Ticket prices are expected to be around Rs. 295 for normal seats and Rs. 350 for recliners. In comparison, Dolby Cinema screens in Pune and Bengaluru charge between Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000, depending on the movie and demand.

The goal is to attract more movie lovers and give them a Dolby experience at affordable prices.

Four Screens with Modern Technology

Allu Cinemas has four screens in total. Three of them are regular premium screens with 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound. These screens also have comfortable seating options, including recliners and loungers.

The biggest highlight is the Dolby Cinema screen. It is 75 feet wide and is said to be the largest Dolby Cinema screen in Asia. It uses dual 4K laser projection with Dolby Vision technology and supports Dolby 3D. The theatre also has immersive Dolby Atmos sound. The auditorium is designed with pitch-black interiors and stadium-style seating for a better movie experience.

At present, India has only two other Dolby Cinema screens. One is in Pune with a 55-foot screen, and another is in Bengaluru with a 65-foot screen. The Hyderabad screen will be the third Dolby Cinema screen in the country.

The multiplex is expected to start regular shows around March 18 or 19 during Ugadi. The opening movies may include Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Dhurandhar 2.