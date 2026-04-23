72 balls, no sixes: Meet IPL 2026’s fearless new bowler

Hyderabad: IPL 2026 is halfway through, and the tournament has once again shown India’s cricketing talent and the strength of each team. Among the new faces, one bowler has grabbed everyone’s attention-Sakib Hussain of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A Debut to Remember

Sakib made a sensational IPL debut on April 13 against the Rajasthan Royals. In his very first match, he bowled 4 overs, took 4 wickets, and conceded just 24 runs. He dismissed top players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, and Ravi Bishnoi, immediately making a mark in the league.

Sakib’s Incredible Record

After playing three matches for SRH, Sakib Hussain has bowled a total of 72 deliveries without conceding a single six. In an era where big-hitting dominates T20 cricket, this is an extraordinary achievement. His control, precision, and fearless bowling have left fans and experts impressed.

Against Chennai Super Kings, he bowled 4 overs, gave 32 runs, and took the wicket of Shivam Dubey. In the match against Delhi Capitals, he conceded 29 runs in 4 overs and dismissed key player KL Rahul. His consistent performance helped SRH win matches by healthy margins.

From Streets of Bihar to IPL Spotlight

Born on December 14, 2004, in Gopalganj, Bihar, Sakib grew up in a modest family. His father worked as a farmer and daily wage laborer. Cricket was not part of his original plan; he started playing tennis ball cricket on the streets.

Sakib’s mother sold her jewelry to buy him his first proper cricket shoes, supporting his dream. To improve his skills, he moved to Patna despite long travels and limited practice facilities. His breakthrough came in the Bihar Cricket League in 2021, and later he joined a BCCI High Performance Camp.

Rising Star of Indian Cricket

Sakib entered domestic cricket in the 2022-23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, making headlines with a four-wicket haul against Gujarat. KKR picked him in 2024, but he spent most of the time on the bench. Sunrisers Hyderabad gave him the 2026 opportunity, and he has made the most of it.

With 72 balls bowled and zero sixes conceded, Sakib Hussain is proving that skill, control, and consistency can make a young bowler shine in the IPL.