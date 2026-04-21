HMWSSB to recruit volunteers to report water wastage in Hyderabad

Verified volunteers will be given access to a special mobile application though which they can report water wastage incidents with photo evidence.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:53 pm IST
A close-up of a hand under a running tap, highlighting the importance of reporting water wastage in Hyderabad to conserve water resources.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Tuesday, April 21, launched a ‘water volunteer’ program to reduce water waste and promote responsible water use.

Volunteers can register through the HMWSSB website by providing their name, address, mobile number, photograph and a valid ID proof.

The applications will be reviewed by the Water Board, and only eligible candidates will be selected for the program.

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Compliant process

Verified volunteers will be given access to a special mobile application through which they can report water wastage incidents with photo evidence.

Complaints will be verified through OTP and linked to the Consumer Account Number of the concerned user. Subsequently, penalties will be imposed, and information will be sent to the concerned user.

Incentives will also be provided to volunteers who actively participate. The application form is available on the HMWSSB website in the ‘quick links’ section.

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Through this initiative, HMWSSB aims to crack down on those pumping water by installing illegal motors or using drinking water for washing floors, cleaning vehicles, gardening, and construction work.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:53 pm IST

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