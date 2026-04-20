Unseasonal rain, power cuts, disrupt water supply in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Power cuts caused by unseasonal rains are causing disruptions in water supply to many areas in the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said on Monday, April 20.

Frequent windstorms, hailstorms, and unseasonal rains have led to uprooting of trees and the downing of power lines, causing disruptions in power supply and temporary halts in water pumping at Singur and Manjira pump houses, HMWSSB said.

Even short-term power outages lasting 15 to 30 minutes are significantly affecting the operations of the pumping stations of the Manjira system, the Water Board said, adding that these outages not only stop the pumping process but also lead to performance issues, fluctuations in water pressure, and delays in providing a consistent water supply.

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Areas such as RC Puram, BHEL, Chandanagar, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Erragadda, SR Nagar and Sanathnagar are experiencing low pressure and sometimes a temporary shortage, because of this.

The Water Board has said that they are continuously monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure a normal water supply. It has asked people to understand the situation and cooperate with officials.