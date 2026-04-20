Hyderabad water board seizes 7 illegal motors in Ramanthapur

While inspecting the field during the period of water supply, officials discovered that people had installed motors directly on the pipelines to fetch water.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 20th April 2026 3:49 pm IST|   Updated: 20th April 2026 3:51 pm IST
Community police officers and drone technology team pose outdoors.

Hyderabad: The vigilance staff from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) recovered seven electric motors which were illegally connected to the water pipelines in Ramanthapur district on Monday, April 20.

The incident took place in Endowment Colony under the Uppal zone’s Operations and Maintenance Division-4. While inspecting the field during the period of water supply, officials discovered that people had installed motors directly on the pipelines to fetch water, thus violating the norm.The motors were confiscated immediately by the authorities. Those involved in such activities would be penalised, according to the HMWSSB guidelines.

Reoffenders would be fined Rs 5,000, and legal action may also be initiated. Consumers have been advised refrain from installing motors on taps since they disturb the balanced flow of water and also hamper the flow of water to other houses.

Subhan Bakery

In case of issues related to insufficient water flow, consumers may contact the respective officials. Alternatively, one can also raise complaints on the HMWSSB customer care number 155313.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 20th April 2026 3:49 pm IST|   Updated: 20th April 2026 3:51 pm IST

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