Woman stabbed to death by boyfriend at Punjab office after breakup.

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend inside their workplace in Punjab’s Mohali after she recently ended their relationship, police said.

The victim, identified as Dimple, and the accused, Harjinder Singh, 39, had been working at the same company and were reportedly in a relationship for the past three years.

According to preliminary information, Dimple recently decided to break up with Harjinder. Enraged by the decision, he allegedly chased her inside the office premises and attacked her with a knife.

CCTV footage of the incident reportedly captured the horrifying attack, which unfolded in front of other employees. Co-workers rushed to intervene and tried to stop the assault, but were unable to save Dimple, who succumbed to her injuries.

After attacking the woman, Harjinder allegedly attempted suicide by stabbing himself. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment and remains under medical care.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.