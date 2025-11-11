Convinced they were demons, Andhra man stabs brother, mother over 30 times

Bhimavaram: Convinced they were demons, a 37-year-old man allegedly brutally stabbed his mother and younger brother to death at their residence on Sunkara Peddaya Street in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, November 9.

The accused, identified as Srinivas, attacked his 60-year-old mother, Mahalakshmi, and 33-year-old brother Ravi Teja with a knife around 3:30 am. After the incident, he called the police and confessed to the crime.

When police arrived, they found Mahalakshmi and Ravi Teja dead with multiple stab wounds. Officers said Ravi Teja had over 30 injuries, and Mahalakshmi’s abdomen was severely cut, indicating repeated stabbing even after death.

During questioning, Srinivas told police that his mother and brother had locked him inside the house and that he believed they would return as ghosts to trouble him.

The family had been living together after Mahalakshmi’s husband died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their daughter lives in Bengaluru, while both sons are unmarried.

It has been suspected that he may be suffering from mental health issues.

Srinivas has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway. The bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered.