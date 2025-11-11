Convinced they were demons, Andhra man stabs brother, mother over 30 times

Srinivas told police that his mother and brother had locked him inside the house.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th November 2025 4:58 pm IST
Andhra man stabbing

Bhimavaram: Convinced they were demons, a 37-year-old man allegedly brutally stabbed his mother and younger brother to death at their residence on Sunkara Peddaya Street in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, November 9.

The accused, identified as Srinivas, attacked his 60-year-old mother, Mahalakshmi, and 33-year-old brother Ravi Teja with a knife around 3:30 am. After the incident, he called the police and confessed to the crime.

When police arrived, they found Mahalakshmi and Ravi Teja dead with multiple stab wounds. Officers said Ravi Teja had over 30 injuries, and Mahalakshmi’s abdomen was severely cut, indicating repeated stabbing even after death.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

During questioning, Srinivas told police that his mother and brother had locked him inside the house and that he believed they would return as ghosts to trouble him.

The family had been living together after Mahalakshmi’s husband died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their daughter lives in Bengaluru, while both sons are unmarried.

It has been suspected that he may be suffering from mental health issues.

Srinivas has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway. The bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

 A case has been registered.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th November 2025 4:58 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button