IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains till June 9; monsoon next week

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasted rains in the city till Tuesday, June 9, however, the monsoon is likely to hit the city next week.

As per the weather department, the city is likely to witness rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till Tuesday.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions ahead of the monsoon, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert. It has also forecast that till Tuesday, there will be a cloudy sky.

For other districts in Telangana, the department has forecast heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till Saturday, June 6.

Meanwhile, today, intense downpours were seen in Nalgonda, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Suryapet, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

IMD Hyderabad expects no rains in districts next week ahead of monsoon

Though the monsoon is expected next week, the weather department has not issued any rain alert for Telangana districts other than Hyderabad after June 6.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues across Kerala as the monsoon intensifies, with the IMD issuing the first red alert of the season for five northern districts.

Also Read Hyderabad NRIs must link mobile numbers on ECI portal before SIR

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod have been placed under red alert on Saturday, while three districts are expected to remain under red alert on Sunday too.

An orange alert has been issued in Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Pathanamthitta districts, while Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram are under a yellow alert.

In view of the rains forecast by IMD in Hyderabad and the expected monsoon next week, the residents of the city need to plan their travels accordingly.