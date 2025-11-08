Woman crushed under bus in Andhra Pradesh, driver booked

Hyderabad: A 43-year-old woman died after being crushed under a bus in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Friday, November 7.

The victim was identified as Srilata, a native of Perumali village of Therlam mandal. The accident occurred in Garividi mandal when Srilatha and her husband Koraganji Sangamnaidu were travelling on a bike to Manasa Devi Temple in Cheepurpalli mandal.

As they reached Chinna Aithamvalasa, an RTC bus coming from the opposite direction hit the bike. Srilatha fell on the road and was run over.

On information, the Garividi mandal police reached the spot and shifted her body to the Cheepurupalli Government Hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Garividi Mandal police said, “The accident occurred at 3:45 PM on Friday, the bus driver has been booked under sections 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). The investigation is underway.”