AP-Odisha bus catches fire in Visakhapatnam, passengers unhurt

Hyderabad: A bus on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha route caught fire after an accident in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 6.

The passengers escaped unhurt. The accident occurred near Roddavalasa village in Pachipenta Mandal around 7:45 am. The bus was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Jeypore. The driver helped passengers to deboard the bus in time.

A video shared on social media shows the bus in flames.

“The Odisha-bound RTC bus caught fire this morning while passing through the Sunki Ghat road. No injuries or casualties were reported,” Parvatipuram Manyam district Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ankita Surana told PTI.

According to Surana, the driver of the bus reported that a spark in the engine likely caused the fire, possibly due to a short circuit, which is yet to be ascertained.

The bus was climbing uphill when it suddenly stopped. On checking the engine, the driver noticed sparks and immediately alerted the passengers, who quickly got down, she said.

Police said the driver’s quick response helped avert a major mishap.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused shortly thereafter. A technical inspection is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire, said Surana.

Previous bus accident

This is the latest bus accident in the past week. Earlier, 19 passengers died in an accident in Telangana.

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday, November 4, took suo-motu cognisance of the bus accident in Chevella, which claimed the lives of 19 people and demanded a detailed report from the concerned authorities.

This article has been updated with additional information.