Telangana: Passengers buried under debris after TGSRTC bus collides with truck

Hyderabad: At least 19 persons were killed when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus with about 70 passengers and a tipper vehicle laden with crusher concrete collided at Chevella on Monday, November 3, early in the morning.

About 70 people were travelling in the bus at the time of accident. The accident took place at Mirzaguda in Chevella road.

Reports claim the tipper driver and TGSRTC bus came face to face at high speeds. The tipper driver reportedly tried to avoid collision and swerved his vehicle towards extreme left of the road but still the bus rammed into the tipper.

Due to the collision, crusher stone from the tipper fell into the bus and some of the passengers are believed to have gotten buried under it. The police and emergency services were rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to immediately reach the accident site in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district and take up necessary relief measures. They were instructed to communicate full details of the accident from time to time.

The chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy were directed to immediately shift those injured in the bus accident to Hyderabad for better treatment. The District Collector was asked to intensify relief measures.

