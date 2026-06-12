Moderate to heavy rains forecast in Hyderabad tonight

Hyderabad: Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast in Hyderabad during the night and overnight hours on Friday, June 12, with southern parts of the city expected to receive the highest rainfall. Other parts of the city are likely to witness scattered showers, while weather conditions are expected to remain largely dry until evening.

Downpour alert issued for several districts

A widespread downpour alert has been issued for several districts of Telangana, including Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Adilabad and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad. Rainfall of up to 100 mm is expected at a few locations.

The forecast comes as thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall continue to affect parts of the state. According to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) data, districts including Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Khammam, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jagtial recorded significant rainfall.

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Highest rainfall totals in Nalgonda

Nalgonda district reported the highest rainfall totals, with Mulkacherla receiving 128.8 mm, followed by Peddavura (112.3 mm), Tripuraram (96 mm), Damaracherla (82.5 mm) and Nampalle (82.5 mm).

In Khammam district, Nelakondapally recorded 80 mm of rainfall, Mudigonda 53.3 mm and Chintakani 38.5 mm. In Nagarkurnool district, Balmoor received 65.3 mm, Achampet 52.5 mm and Lingal 46.5 mm.

Other notable rainfall totals included 52 mm at Garidepalle in Suryapet district, 38.5 mm at Devuruppala in Jangaon district, 35 mm at Mothkur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and 33 mm at Sirikonda in Nizamabad district.

Scattered thunderstorms in Nagarkurnool

As of 6:30 am, scattered intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall were continuing over Nagarkurnool district, the Peddavura–Miryalaguda stretch of Nalgonda district, the Huzurnagar–Kodad belt in Suryapet district and the Mothkur–Addagudur region of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

An intense downpour was reported over Nalgonda town and adjoining areas, with rainfall activity expected to continue until around 8 a.m. before gradually reducing.

Earlier in the morning, scattered rainfall was recorded in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sircilla and Karimnagar districts. The rainfall activity in these districts had reduced by 6:30 a.m., with no further rainfall expected until the afternoon.

Scattered rainfall is also forecast in other districts of North and Central Telangana during the night hours, while thunderstorm activity is expected to persist over parts of South and East Telangana.