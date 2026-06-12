Influencer ‘Chandi Masood’ killed by brother-in-law in Golconda

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man, popularly known as ‘Chandi Masood’, was allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law at his residence in Golconda on Thursday, June 11.

The deceased was well-known in the locality and on social media for wearing numerous silver ornaments, which earned him the nickname ‘Chandi Masood.’

According to the Golconda Police, the incident occurred after a dispute over a family matter. During the altercation, Masood was allegedly attacked by his brother-in-law, resulting in his death.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, Golconda Police rushed to the spot, shifted the body for post-mortem examination, and launched an investigation. The crime scene was examined, and evidence was collected.

Police are probing the circumstances that led to the murder. Efforts are underway to gather further details.