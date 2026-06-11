Hyderabad: Prime accused in Moinabad double murder case dies

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old woman, who is the prime accused in the Moinabad double murder case, died while undergoing treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday, June 10, night.

According to officials, the accused Karima Bee had been receiving treatment at the hospital for the past 24 days after allegedly attempting suicide while in police custody. Her condition had remained critical since the incident.

The accused’s suicide attempt at the police station had sparked controversy and led to an internal inquiry. Following the inquiry, two constables were suspended.

Following Karima Bee’s death, police personnel were deployed at her residence in Tandur of Vikarabad district as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents.

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The Moinabad double murder case had attracted widespread public attention due to its sensational nature.

Police officials said necessary legal formalities are being carried out following the accused’s death.

Moinabad double murder

Karima was accused of being involved in the murder of two elderly women earlier this year.

One of the victims was identified as Abida Begum, 65, an Anganwadi worker from Kasimpur village in the Bashirabad Mandal of the Tandur Assembly constituency, who had been reported missing to the Tandur police by her son on May 12.

According to the police Karima who hailed from Indramma Colony in Tandur town, allegedly at the behest of her husband Rehman and in connivance with the security guard at Dasari Padma Farm House, devised a well-planned scheme to take Rs 30,000 in cash from Abida Begum, take her to Nambali, a secluded area near Dasari Padma Farm House, allegedly kill her, steal three gold coins from her, and then bury her.

Another woman identified as Mehboobi, 62 was allegedly murdered in March this year. Police claimed that the accused admitted to killing and burying the elderly woman at the farmhouse with the help of the farmhouse security guard as part of a scheme to steal 2.5 tolas of gold jewellery.

Police said they are investigating how many other people the accused may have killed and buried in this manner.