Women allegedly killed for gold, bodies buried near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The bodies of two elderly women were recovered in the Moinabad area of the Chevella region bordering Hyderabad. They were allegedly murdered in a planned manner and dumped near Tolkatta village.

Both women, residents of Tandur in Vikarabad district, had gone missing some time ago.

The bodies of the two women were recovered in the Moinabad area of the Chevella region bordering Hyderabad. They were allegedly murdered in a planned manner and buried in a secluded area near a farmhouse close to Tolkatta village.

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It is being reported that the accused murderer was assisted by her husband, Rahman.

One woman was allegedly murdered two months ago, while another elderly woman was allegedly murdered five days ago.

After the murder, the accused allegedly buried the elderly woman behind the farmhouse.

The case of the missing elderly woman in the Tandur area of Vikarabad district has ended tragically.

Going into the details, Abida Begum (65), an Anganwadi worker from Kasimpur village in the Bashirabad Mandal of the Tandur Assembly constituency, had been reported missing to the Tandur police by her son five days ago.

A woman named Karimbi from Indramma Colony in Tandur town, allegedly at the behest of her husband Rehman and in connivance with the security guard at Dasari Padma Farm House, devised a well-planned scheme to take Rs 30,000 in cash from Abida Begum, take her to Nambali, a secluded area near Dasari Padma Farm House, allegedly kill her, steal three gold coins from her, and then bury her.

If the details of this elderly woman’s case are anything to go by, it is remarkable that the accused are also allegedly involved in the murder of another elderly woman who went missing two months ago.

A case had been registered alleging that an elderly woman named Mehboobi (62) from Indramma Colony in Tandur town had been missing for the past two months.

Police claimed that the accused admitted to killing and burying the elderly woman at the farmhouse with the help of the farmhouse security guard as part of a scheme to steal 2.5 tolas of gold jewellery.

Police said they are investigating how many other people the accused may have killed and buried in this manner.