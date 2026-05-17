Fact check: Misleading video shared ahead of Bakrid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A video circulating on social media claiming animal slaughter ahead of Bakrid in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area has been termed misleading by police.

According to officials, the viral clip is not related to Jubilee Hills and is around three months old.

Police said the video was originally recorded under the limits of Borabanda Police Station in Habeeb Fatima Nagar.

Officials clarified that the footage shows an auto driver cleaning a vehicle that was used for transporting meat.

The clarification was issued after the video started spreading online with misleading claims related to animal slaughter in Jubilee Hills.