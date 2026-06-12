Heavy fines for illegal construction petitions: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has warned petitioners of heavy fines if they approach it seeking judicial protection for unauthorised constructions, with Justice NV Shravan Kumar taking strong exception to builders violating sanctioned plans and then approaching courts for relief.

The warning came while hearing a petition filed by a city businessman who sought directions to unseal his 267-square-yard property in Jeedimetla and restrain authorities from further coercive action against the construction.

“You should have constructed as per the plan. You think you can do whatever you want and manage anybody. This attitude should go. We may consider if it is done out of ignorance, but what about people who do it intentionally?” Justice Kumar said.

The petitioner’s counsel sought to justify the construction on the ground that it was on joint family property. The court remained unpersuaded.

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“Depending on the floor size and area, authorities give permission, but you start doing as per your wishes without considering the situation of the neighbours. This is the whole problem,” the judge said.

When the counsel attempted further justification, the court observed that the arguments did not address its queries.

Justice Kumar directed authorities to continue sealing the premises and questioned the counsel on what would be done with the authorised portions of the construction already in place.

The court ordered counters to be filed in the matter and posted it for hearing on July 7.