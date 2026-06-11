​HC raps Telangana govt over repeated movie ticket hike orders

Hyderabad: Taking serious exception to what it called a “pattern of non-compliance,” the Telangana High Court on Wednesday, June 10, expressed strong displeasure over the state home department’s repeated issuance of orders permitting hikes in cinema ticket prices despite existing court restraints.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar, who was hearing a contempt petition challenging the ticket rate hike for Tollywood film Peddi, questioned the purpose of administrative orders that directly contravene judicial directions.

“This is the sixth or seventh memo issued by the home secretary, enhancing the movie ticket prices, despite a restraining order from the High Court. What is the point in issuing such orders?” the judge said.

The court also advised the state’s counsel to address the underlying issue rather than continue issuing temporary administrative memos that conflict with court directions.

Contempt petition

The petition was filed by advocate Dachepally Chandra Babu against principal secretary (home department) Shikha Goel, alleging she had issued a memo in violation of court orders, allowing filmmakers to increase ticket prices.

The matter was posted to June 15 for further hearing.