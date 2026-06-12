Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are once again making headlines after a video allegedly showing the former couple together went viral on social media. The clip has sparked fresh rumours about a possible reunion, with many fans wondering whether the two have decided to give their relationship another chance after their divorce.

However, there is no official confirmation from either Chahal or Dhanashree. More importantly, there is no verified evidence proving that the viral video is authentic.

Fact Check: Have Chahal and Dhanashree reunited?

The latest viral clip, which appears to show Chahal and Dhanashree posing together at an event, has triggered widespread speculation among fans.

The video has been shared across multiple platforms, with many users claiming it is recent footage of the former couple.

However, the viral video claiming to show Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma together at a recent event is not authentic. After cross-checking the footage, we found no credible reports, verified media coverage, or official confirmation supporting the claim that the former couple reunited publicly.

The clip appears to be digitally altered, with several social media users sharing it without any evidence of its origin. With AI-generated and edited videos becoming increasingly common online, viewers are advised to verify such content through trusted sources before accepting it as genuine.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma officially ended their marriage in March 2025. Reports suggested that the couple lived separately for several months before completing their divorce through mutual consent.

Since then, both have focused on their professional and personal lives.