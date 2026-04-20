Food adulteration drive: Rs 7.78 lakh worth milk, ghee seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a special drive against milk and ghee adulteration across the state, the Telangana Food Safety Commission seized adulterated dairy products worth Rs 7.78 lakh in Hyderabad alone.

On April 16, food safety officials conducted 71 inspections and collected 91 samples to check food adulteration and food hygiene throughout Telangana.

Inspections also revealed that the milk centers were operating without a valid registration certificate and sold loose packets of milk and ghee. Show cause notices have been issued to the violators, and samples have been sent for laboratory analysis.

Last month, 3,892 kg of adulterated paneer and dairy products worth Rs 11,11,600 were busted in Ganj Bazar, Secunderabad. Six people, operating the retail and wholesale outlets, were also arrested during the raid.

Officials found that the paneer and other dairy items, such as khoa, white cream, ghee and kalakand, were stored under open plastic covers, exposing them to dust, flies, and contaminants. The products also lacked proper labelling, including brand name, manufacturing date, expiry date, and pest control records, indicating serious violations of food safety standards.