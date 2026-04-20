Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at apartment in Gachibowli, 14 admitted to hospital

At least 14 have been admitted to a hospital as they inhaled the smoke, one of them is critical.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2026 10:56 am IST
Smoke and flames erupt from a Gachibowli apartment after a fire breaks out.
Smoke emanates from the cellar at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the parking lot of an apartment at the TNGOs Colony in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli on Monday, April 20, officials said.

Thick smoke enveloped the building, triggering panic among residents. A video shared on social media showed smoke emanating from the cellar.

Firefighters have been deployed at the building to put out the blaze, officials said.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Telangana Fire Department said, “The electrical panel in the cellar caught fire, which spread to the discarded furniture and two vehicles there.”

He said that fire engines were used to douse the fire. “As many as 16 people were evacuated from the building. At least 14 have been admitted to a hospital as they inhaled the smoke. One of them is critical,” the official added.

The estimated loss due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th April 2026 10:56 am IST

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