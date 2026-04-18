Priyanka Chopra posts Salman-Aishwarya’s romantic pic, fans go gaga

Priyanka Chopra is back in India and, as expected, her Instagram activity is already making noise online.

The global star recently shared a series of pictures from her time in the country, but one particular post has caught everyone’s attention and not for the usual reasons. Among the images, Priyanka posted a still featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the iconic film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

What really set the internet buzzing, however, was her decision to tag Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the post.

For those familiar with Bollywood history, Salman and Aishwarya’s past relationship and its highly publicized fallout remains one of the industry’s most talked about chapters. The two reportedly dated in the late 1990s, but their breakup was far from smooth, with Aishwarya later speaking about difficult experiences during that time. Since then, both have maintained a strictly distant equation, never appearing together publicly or acknowledging each other.

Because of this long-standing history, fans found it surprising that Priyanka would share a frame featuring both and tag Aishwarya, especially given how carefully celebrities usually navigate such sensitivities.

Social media was quick to pick sides. While some brushed it off as a harmless nostalgia post, others questioned whether Priyanka “read the room” before sharing it. A few even pointed out that she avoided tagging Salman, which only added more fuel to the speculation. Here are a few comments

Whether this was a simple throwback moment or an overlooked detail, it has once again shown how even the smallest actions by Bollywood celebrities can spark massive conversations online.

One thing’s certain Priyanka Chopra knows how to keep people talking.