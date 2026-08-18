Over 12 lakh to get SIR notices in Hyderabad – Check status online

Hyderabad: More than 12 lakh voters in Hyderabad will get notices related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

These notices will be served to both 5,80,908 unmapped voters and 6,72,678 electors whose details have anomalies.

How to check status online

In order to check whether a notice has been issued, an elector can visit the ECI website (click here).

On the website, these steps have to be followed:

Log in using a mobile number. Click on the “Submit Document Against Notice Issued” button. Enter the EPIC number. Enter the OTP that will be received on the registered mobile number. If a notice is generated, it will be displayed; otherwise, a ‘No record found’ message will be displayed.

The ‘No record found’ message will be displayed in two cases. Either a notice has not been issued for the elector as of now, or a notice is not required for the elector. The electors can check the status after a couple of days.

SIR notices to unmapped voters in Hyderabad

There are a total of 5,80,908 voters who are in the no-mapping category, as they have not mentioned 2002 SIR details in the enumeration forms.

Also Read Name missing from Telangana SIR draft list? Know what to do

Such voters need to reply to the notices with documents that are based on their date of birth.

Those who were born before July 1, 1987, will need to submit one of the ECI-listed documents of themselves.

Voters who were born on or after July 1, 1987, and before or on December 2, 2004, need to submit two documents, one of themselves and one of either of their parents, from the ECI-listed documents.

Those who were born after December 2, 2004, need to submit three documents, one of themselves and one each of their parents, from the ECI-listed documents.

The ECI-listed documents are Identity Card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Government/State Government/PSU, Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs before 01.07.1987, birth certificate, Passport, Educational certificate, Permanent Residence Certificate, Forest Rights Certificate, caste certificate, National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists), Family Register, and land/house allotment certificate.

Anomalies

Hyderabad and other district electors who have mentioned 2002 SIR list details in the enumeration form will also get notices if any anomalies are found in the details. There are 6,72,678 such voters.

The following are the reasons for placing electors in the anomalies list:

Less than 9 months gap between progeny Less than 15 years age gap between parent and progeny Greater than 50 years age gap between progeny and parent Less than 40 years age gap between elector and grandparent Different parent name between current e-roll and last SIR Mapped with different relative type between current e-roll and last roll Mapped with father in the current roll and husband in the last SIR Different father in the current e-roll and last SIR in case of self Incorrect age difference between current and last SIR for self.

In such cases, electors need to prove their relationship with the voters in the 2002 SIR list whose details are used for the mapping.