Imagine spending a holiday in the hills without hearing constant horns, seeing traffic jams or breathing in vehicle exhaust. In Maharashtra, there is a hill station where this is still possible.

Matheran, located in the Sahyadri hills, is known as India’s only hill station where motor vehicles are not allowed inside the main tourist area.

With no regular cars or bikes on its roads, Matheran offers a rare escape from noise and vehicle pollution. For travellers from Hyderabad looking for a refreshing break during the upcoming Dussehra holidays, this beautiful destination can be a peaceful choice.

A hill station without cars

Located at around 800 metres above sea level, Matheran is surrounded by thick forests, winding walking paths and scenic viewpoints. Visitors have to leave their vehicles at Dasturi Naka, the designated parking area, before entering the hill station.

From there, travellers can walk, take a horse ride or use a hand-pulled rickshaw to reach different parts of Matheran. The absence of motor vehicles gives the destination a completely different atmosphere.

Instead of traffic sounds, visitors can enjoy birdsong, rustling trees and the quiet of the hills. It is also an interesting destination for people who want to spend a holiday closer to nature.

Scenic viewpoints and forest walks

Matheran is home to several viewpoints offering beautiful views of the surrounding valleys and Sahyadri ranges. Panorama Point, Echo Point and One Tree Hill Point are among the popular places to explore.

The destination is especially enjoyable for those who like walking and photography. Misty mornings, green forests and changing mountain views make even a simple walk feel like part of the holiday.

The famous Matheran toy train is another attraction. The narrow-gauge railway connects Neral with Matheran and offers a memorable way to approach the hill station, subject to its operating schedule.

Plan it during Dussehra holidays

For Hyderabad families planning a short break during the Dussehra vacation, Matheran can offer a different experience from conventional city holidays.

Telangana’s 2026 school Dasara vacation is scheduled from October 10 to October 22, though families should check their individual school’s holiday calendar before planning.

October can also be a pleasant time to explore the hill station, with comfortable conditions for sightseeing and walking.

How to reach from Hyderabad

Travellers from Hyderabad can take a train or flight to Mumbai and continue towards Matheran.

Those travelling by train can reach the Mumbai region and then take a train towards Neral. From Neral, visitors can take the toy train when it is operating or continue by road to Dasturi Naka.

Travellers choosing to fly can take a flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai and then travel by road towards Matheran. The journey from Mumbai to Matheran takes a few hours depending on traffic and transport.

For anyone wanting to leave behind city traffic for a few days, Matheran offers a simple luxury: walking through beautiful hills without cars and bikes rushing past. This Dussehra, the peaceful sound of nature could be the perfect break from Hyderabad’s busy pace.