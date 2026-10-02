Wildcard to shake up Bigg Boss 20, here’s the name doing rounds

Mumbai: A new face, fresh rivalries and another round of changing loyalties? Wildcard speculation around Bigg Boss 20 suggests the contestants could soon have company. A popular television actress is the latest name doing the rounds as a possible entrant on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

The name in question is Reem Shaikh. A social media post claims the actress will enter the house as a wildcard contestant. However, the post does not mention an entry date or provide an official announcement to support the claim.

Reem is best known for her performances in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan. Viewers have also watched her trade scripted drama for kitchen chaos on Laughter Chefs, where she appeared alongside other television personalities.

A Bigg Boss stint would bring a different challenge. If she enters, Reem would have to navigate friendships and rivalries that have already taken shape, while building her own connections inside the house. Whether she joins an existing group or chooses to play independently could make her arrival worth watching.

For now, her wildcard entry remains speculation. Until an official update arrives, the question is open: will viewers see Reem step into the house, and whose game could change if she does?