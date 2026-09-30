Hyderabad Metro sale deadline extended to December 31

Hyderabad: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has extended the deadline to complete the sale of its stake in Hyderabad Metro to December 31, the company said on Wednesday. This is the third extension this year.

L&T had agreed to sell its entire stake in the Hyderabad metro company to Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd for Rs 1,461.47 crore. It was initially expected to complete the deal by June 30, which was postponed to September 30.

L&T owns over 90 per cent of the Hyderabad metro project and announced its exit due to operational and accumulated losses.

L&T Metro Rail accused the Congress-run Telangana government failed to provide the financial assistance despite repeated follow-ups, adding to the financial pressure on the company.