EFLU students protest against RSS programme on campus

Hyderabad: Several students were detained by the Osmania University Police (OU Sity Police) on Wednesday, September 30, while protesting against a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) talk session at Hyderabad’s EFLU.

They were released in the evening.

The event was attended by Lingam Sridhar, a member of the Telangana RSS.

Several students were detained by the Osmania University Police (OU Sity Police) on Wednesday, September 30, while protesting against a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) talk session at Hyderabad’s EFLU.



The event was attended by Lingam Sridhar, a member of the Telangana RSS.… pic.twitter.com/R7EElq9ijw — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 30, 2026

The students demanded answers from the administration on how the RSS leader was allowed to address students under the banner of Bhagath Singh Youth Club, described a proxy of the Hindutva organisation.

“While the administration continues to deny permission for hosting renowned academicians, human rights activists and student leaders, they readily facilitate RSS leaders whose aim is the saffronisation of education,” read a statement.

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Those detained include EFLU Students’ Union president Harshad Shibin, general secretary Irfan Shajudheen, joint secretary Haleemathu Saadiya, sports secretary Udita and councillors Suaadha Sudheer and Ashmit.

Student leaders Sreeja, Maryam Nasiha, Suaadha, Noura Hanan, Rasal and Yasir were also detained.

Siasat.com tried to contact the Osmania University Police several times for a response, but the calls went unanswered.