Man forces Hyderabad meat shop shut; police to take suo moto

Hyderabad: A person forcefully closed down a beef shop in Shaikpet on Monday, September 28, claiming that meat shops should not operate within 100 metres of a school.

The shop is located near Krishnaveni Talent School at Lalamma Gardens, Shaikpet. A video circulating on social media shows a man, identified as Sampath Mudhiraj, using abusive language towards the meat shop workers and pulling down their shutter.

He then barges into the school and confronts the staff over the meat shop. The man is reportedly associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A person forcefully closed down a beef shop in Shaikpet on Monday, September 28, claiming that meat shops should not operate within 100 metres of a school.



The shop is located near Krishnaveni Talent School at Lalamma Gardens, Shaikpet. A video circulating on social media shows… pic.twitter.com/79qe52fyVX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 29, 2026

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Golconda Police, who have jurisdiction over the area, said they have received no complaint yet.

Tolichowki Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Syed Fiaz said that pan shops are prohibited from operating near schools; however, no such rule applies to meat shops.

He said action would be taken after a complaint is registered. “Even if a complaint is not registered, we will take suo moto action after verifying all the details,” the ACP told Siasat.com.