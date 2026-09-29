Telangana SIR: Over 45 lakh electors cleared for final roll

So far, 58,97,432 hearings have been conducted on cases flagged for logical discrepancies and non-mapping of records.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer chairs a meeting with officials in a conference room.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer heads a meeting.

Hyderabad: With less than 10 days remaining for filing claims and objections for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, 45,54,236 electors out of 92,88,181 have been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral roll after hearings.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 92,88,180 notices had been generated against a target of 92,88,181 by Monday, September 28. Out of this, 87,85,739 notices (94.6 per cent) have been delivered, whereas 5,02,441 (5.4 per cent) remain pending.

So far, 58,97,432 hearings have been conducted on cases flagged for logical discrepancies and non-mapping of records. Out of these, 45,54,236 electors (77.20 per cent) were found eligible and cleared for inclusion in the final roll.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

As per the schedule, the last date for filing claims and objections is October 7. All claims and objections must be cleared by November 5 so that the final electoral roll can be published on November 11.

Officials have urged voters who receive notices to respond by providing the required documents and appearing before the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button