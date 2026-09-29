Telangana SIR: Over 45 lakh electors cleared for final roll

Hyderabad: With less than 10 days remaining for filing claims and objections for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, 45,54,236 electors out of 92,88,181 have been cleared for inclusion in the final electoral roll after hearings.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 92,88,180 notices had been generated against a target of 92,88,181 by Monday, September 28. Out of this, 87,85,739 notices (94.6 per cent) have been delivered, whereas 5,02,441 (5.4 per cent) remain pending.

So far, 58,97,432 hearings have been conducted on cases flagged for logical discrepancies and non-mapping of records. Out of these, 45,54,236 electors (77.20 per cent) were found eligible and cleared for inclusion in the final roll.

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As per the schedule, the last date for filing claims and objections is October 7. All claims and objections must be cleared by November 5 so that the final electoral roll can be published on November 11.

Officials have urged voters who receive notices to respond by providing the required documents and appearing before the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).