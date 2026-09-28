Updated Google Maps images show scale of Gaza destruction

Updated Google Maps satellite images showed the scale of destruction across the Gaza Strip, with extensive damage visible in Rafah, Khan Younis and Gaza City.

The images showed roads running through areas that once contained densely built neighbourhoods, while buildings were difficult to distinguish in some locations because of the extent of the damage.

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In Rafah, the Saudi neighbourhood in Tal Al-Sultan appears largely flattened. The area included a housing project with hundreds of units. The former Swedish village has also sustained extensive damage, with only a limited number of structures visible.

Updated Google Maps satellite imagery showed the scale of destruction across the Gaza Strip, with extensive damage visible in Rafah, Khan Younis and Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/1KRYqGVVag — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 28, 2026

The imagery also showed extensive damage around Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Israeli forces withdrew from the medical complex on April 1, 2024, following a two-week siege. A World Health Organization mission that reached the site days later reported extensive damage to its emergency, surgical and maternity buildings and described the facility as an “empty shell”.

Google Maps markers for schools, mosques, parks and restaurants remained visible in some affected locations. The markers identified sites previously recorded on the platform and did not confirm whether the structures were still standing.

Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed was among those who drew attention to the Google Maps update on X. Sharing images of the satellite view, he said he had visited many of the areas shown and found it difficult to look at the destruction.

Large parts of the Gaza Strip have been updated on Google Maps.



I've walked through much of the destruction in Gaza myself, but I couldn't bear looking at the map.



Just spend a few mins & you can't. It shows you the Israeli barbarism and terrorism that the world lets happen pic.twitter.com/9qynegOCQi — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) September 27, 2026

UN assessments document widespread damage

The satellite imagery came as UN assessments continued to document the physical damage. The UN Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) estimated that 201,290 structures, or 82 per cent of all structures in the Gaza Strip, had sustained damage as of June 16, 2026. It classified 134,422 structures as destroyed and 13,848 as severely damaged.

An earlier UNOSAT assessment identified around 7,112 newly damaged structures in Rafah governorate between April and July 2025.

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The destruction has also affected housing and economic activity. A joint assessment by the United Nations, European Union and World Bank recorded more than 371,888 housing units damaged or destroyed. UN Trade and Development estimated Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction needs at USD 71.5 billion and said 92 per cent of its economic establishments had been damaged or destroyed since October 2023.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that 74,018 Palestinians had been killed and 175,079 wounded since October 7, 2023.