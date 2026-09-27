Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for a Gaza-style military campaign in the occupied West Bank and renewed his demand for the dismantling of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Smotrich, who heads the far-right Religious Zionism party, made the remarks during an interview with Ynet’s “120 and One” political podcast on Sunday, September 27, while discussing growing security tensions in the West Bank.

Smotrich calls for West Bank war

Israeli military and security officials have warned of a possible escalation in the West Bank, citing attacks against Israelis as well as continuing settler violence.

Asked about the warnings, Smotrich said Israel should launch a military campaign similar to its operations in Gaza.

“I think we need to go to war in Judea and Samaria, to do there what we did in Gaza,” he said, referring to the West Bank by its biblical name.

Smotrich also called for the Palestinian Authority to be dismantled, describing it as a “terror authority”. The PA exercises limited civil and security powers in parts of the occupied West Bank.

He said the Israeli army should eliminate what he described as “terror infrastructure” in the territory, including armed groups, weapons and tunnels.

Smotrich pointed to previous Israeli operations in West Bank refugee camps, saying Israel had already cleared some camps of what he described as militant infrastructure.

Israel tightens West Bank restrictions

His remarks came as Israel imposed a comprehensive closure across the occupied West Bank for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

According to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, Israeli forces closed roads and entrances to several towns and villages around Ramallah and set up checkpoints.

The closure is scheduled to remain in place until October 3.

Palestinian official figures say at least 1,206 Palestinians, including 254 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 2023.

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Smotrich seeks Gaza, Lebanon annexation

Smotrich also said Israel should annex parts of Gaza and southern Lebanon, linking the territorial demands to the wider conflict that followed the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

“I would like us to annex at least up to the Yellow Line in Gaza and up to the Litani River in Lebanon,” he said.

The Yellow Line refers to the area dividing territory held by Israeli forces from other parts of the Gaza Strip under the ceasefire arrangement. The Litani River is located in southern Lebanon.

Smotrich argued that Israel should retain additional territory to deter future attacks, saying an end to the war along the same borders where it began would not prevent another conflict.

His position comes as Lebanon and Israel have been involved in talks concerning Israeli military withdrawal, the disarmament of Hezbollah and a possible future agreement.