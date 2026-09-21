Your support touched our hearts: Gaza girl thanks Ms Rachel

A girl from Gaza has thanked popular children’s educator and YouTube star Rachel, widely known as Ms Rachel, for her support for Palestinian children.

Nisreen Skaik shared a video on Instagram on Sunday, September 20, addressing Ms Rachel and tagging her account, @msrachelforlittles.

“From the heart of Gaza, to Ms Rochelle,” Skaik said. “Your voice, your support, your humanity, your feelings, everything you’ve done reached us and touched our hearts and touched our emotions.”

She said the children of Gaza would never forget the support.

“On my behalf, on behalf of the children of Gaza, and on behalf of the people of Gaza, thank you,” Skaik said, also thanking those who had stood by them.

In the accompanying caption, she said she wanted to convey her message and that of Gaza’s children to Ms Rachel and thank her “from the bottom of our hearts” for supporting children in Gaza.

Ms Rachel matches Macklemore donation

The message came days after Ms Rachel announced that she would match rapper Macklemore’s USD 1 million donation to organisations supporting Palestinians.

Macklemore pledged his USD 1 million net earnings from Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour to six organisations supporting Palestinians after he was removed from the tour following comments he made in support of Palestine.

Ms Rachel said she would also donate USD 1 million to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), where she is an ambassador. She called on other wealthy celebrities to make similar contributions.

Ms Rachel speaks out on Gaza

Ms Rachel has repeatedly used her social media platform to highlight the experiences of Palestinian children.

In one post, she said Palestinian people should be able to be free and Palestinian children should be able to grow up, adding: “It’s wrong to be silent during a genocide.”

In another post, she criticised celebrities and leaders who, she said, had remained silent over Palestinian children killed in Gaza. She referred to a figure of more than 20,000 Palestinian children and questioned whether public figures would respond differently if the children were white and from another place.

She ended the post with: “I see that you have a hierarchy of children’s lives.”

Ms Rachel highlights injured Gaza child

In a separate post, Ms Rachel shared a photograph of a Palestinian child named Kinan. She said his entire family had been killed and that his arm had been amputated.

She referred to WCNSF, meaning “Wounded Child, No Surviving Family”, and said the acronym was being used in Gaza for children left without surviving family members.

Ms Rachel also claimed that some children in Gaza had undergone limb amputations without anaesthesia. She called for continued attention to children and people suffering in Gaza, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Her posts have drawn both support and criticism as she has increasingly spoken publicly about Palestinian children and humanitarian issues.