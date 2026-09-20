Heavy monsoon rains ahead in Hyderabad, IMD issues 7-day alert

Hyderabad: Heavy monsoon rains are expected in Hyderabad over the next seven days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in view of the forecast.

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of Telangana during this period.

Thunderstorms expected across Telangana

According to IMD Hyderabad, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in various districts of the state along with heavy monsoon rains.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji also forecast scattered intense thunderstorms across parts of Central, East, West and North Telangana from afternoon to night.

For Hyderabad, he predicted one or two spells of scattered intense storms from the afternoon through the following morning, while dry conditions are expected until the afternoon.

Telangana rainfall deficit continues

Telangana has received 554.2 mm of rainfall during the current southwest monsoon against the normal rainfall of 688.1 mm, resulting in a 19 per cent deficit.

Hanumakonda has recorded the highest deficit, with 426 mm of rainfall against its normal of 755.8 mm, a shortfall of 44 per cent.

Warangal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jogulamba Gadwal and Khammam have also recorded rainfall deficits of more than 30 per cent.

Hyderabad has received 436.6 mm against its normal rainfall of 568.4 mm.

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast moderate rains in the city on September 23.

On Saturday, several Telangana districts received rainfall. Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS) showed that Nagarkurnool recorded the highest rainfall at 139 mm.

In Hyderabad, Shaikpet received the highest rainfall at 31.5 mm.

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In view of the forecast monsoon conditions, residents across Telangana have been advised to plan their travel accordingly.