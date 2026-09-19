Video: Salman Khan falls as his health deteriorates on Bigg Boss 20

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s health has left fans concerned after a dramatic Bigg Boss 20 promo showed the superstar collapsing on stage during Weekend Ka Vaar.

In the promo, Salman appears visibly uncomfortable as he clutches his chest and struggles to remain standing. He is later seen sitting on the staircase with his head lowered before falling onto the stage. The worrying visuals quickly caught viewers’ attention, with many expressing concern about the 60-year-old actor’s health.

However, it remains unclear whether Salman genuinely fell ill during the shoot or whether the scene was part of a Weekend Ka Vaar segment. Neither the channel nor the actor’s team has issued a statement about his condition so far.

The episode also saw an emotional and visibly angry Salman addressing the relentless trolling surrounding celebrities’ appearances. The host reportedly called out social media users who have been mocking his weight, age and hair.

Salman, who has spent decades under constant public scrutiny, appeared frustrated by the personal attacks directed at him. His remarks struck a chord with fans, who argued that ageing and physical changes are natural and should not become reasons to target someone online.

During the conversation, Salman also spoke about the recent trolling faced by Katrina Kaif over her appearance. Defending his former co-star, he said Katrina is currently focused on her family and personal life.

According to Salman, if Katrina decides to return to films, she will prepare herself according to the demands of her role and regain the required fitness. His comments came amid an online debate over the intense scrutiny actresses face whenever their bodies or appearances change.

The promo’s ending, however, shifted the focus back to Salman as he appeared to fall sick and collapse. Fans are now waiting for the complete episode to understand what happened and whether the actor is doing well.