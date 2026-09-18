US company Tillamook faces boycott for halal-certified cheese

Washington: A United States dairy company is facing a boycott, largely by conservatives who were triggered by the halal-certified labelling on its cheese products.

According to an Al Jazeera report, Tilamook has used halal- and kosher methods of obtaining cheese since 2016 but only recently began selling products with the specific label. Online, videos from conservative accounts began posting about the packaging, bringing light to the brand’s halal-certified cheese, with some users filming themselves trashing the products.

“One of America’s top-selling cheese brands just went Islamic,” one person was heard saying in their video holding the block of cheese.

Another said, “This is how a takeover starts. Little steps, then bigger steps. Then it’s just a little bit late to say you didn’t notice.” The user, going by the handle @thespicypatriot, said it is time people collectively begin boycotting the companies that are allowing “the takeover” to happen.

Other Christian-centred influencers encouraged their followers to look up what “halal certified” actually means, saying she personally avoids and does not “be a patron of the halal food as much as possible”.

The Al Jazeera report noted that the consumer halal market in the US is estimated at around USD 60 billion. However, some Americans have taken great offence at the sale of halal food by a major US brand, even going so far as to call it “Al Qaeda cheese”.