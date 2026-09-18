Telangana SIR: Adult family members can submit documents for voters

The new provision aims to make the voter verification process easier for those unable to appear in person.

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Telangana CEO C Sudharshan Reddy
Telangana CEO C Sudharshan Reddy

Hyderabad: Adult family members can now submit documents and information on behalf of voters who receive notices during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy has directed election officials to accept submissions from any adult member of a voter’s family before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO).

The new provision aims to make the voter verification process easier for those unable to appear in person.

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Telangana officials asked to clear pending SIR notices

Reddy said district election officers had already been informed about the revised procedure. He directed officials to review pending notices issued during the electoral roll revision and take necessary steps for their disposal.

The instructions are aimed at speeding up of the process of addressing notices and completing voter verification.

Fresh directions on Form 6 applications

The CEO also issued directions related to Form 6 applications, declaration forms and claims during the revision process.

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With October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date, election officials have been instructed to obtain the prescribed declaration form for all pending Form 6 applications and those submitted in the future.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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