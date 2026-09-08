List of Telangana voters who received SIR notices out, Hyderabad tops

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy has released the list of voters who received notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which reflects that Hyderabad has the highest number of such electors among all districts.

In the state, a total of 92,87,577 notices have been issued. Out of them, 12,53,586 are from Hyderabad.

Reasons for SIR notices to Hyderabad voters

Out of the total notices issued in Hyderabad, 6,72,678 are for anomalies in the data of the electors, whereas 5,80,908 are issued to elector in the no mapping category.

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Notices under the no-mapping category are being issued when the electors failed to provide 2002 SIR list details during the enumeration phase.

On the other hand, anomaly notices are issued when certain details in the current electoral roll and previous SIR records do not match or appear inconsistent.

The reasons include:

A gap of less than nine months between progeny

An age difference of less than 15 years between a parent and progeny

An age difference of more than 50 years between a parent and progeny

An age difference of less than 40 years between an elector and grandparent

A different parent name in the current electoral roll and the last SIR

A different relative type mapped between the current electoral roll and the last SIR

The elector being mapped with the father in the current roll but with the husband in the last SIR

A different father’s name in the current electoral roll and the last SIR in the case of the elector’s own record

An incorrect age difference between the current electoral roll and the last SIR for the elector.

Also Read In-person hearings for 12 lakh Hyderabad voters over SIR notices

In the entire state, 60,50,918 notices have been issued due to anomalies and 32,36,659 to electors under the no mapping category.

The list of electors who received notices can be accessed from the official website of the Telangana CEO (click here).

What can voters expect during hearings?

On the hearing day, the elector has to appear at the designated centre and carry the relevant documents.

At the centre, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) records the voter’s details in the ‘BLO Verification Certificate’ and the ‘Speaking Order’.

The verification process also includes taking a selfie photograph with the the BLO.

The BLO then photographs the documents produced and uploads the data on the official Election Commission of India (ECI) app.

Meanwhile, those who find mistakes in their details in the draft electoral rolls can fill FORM 8 during the claims and objections period, which will end on October 7. The form can be filled either online on the ECI website or by contacting the BLO.

After hearing of notices in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the final SIR 2026 list will be released on November 9.