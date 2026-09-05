NEET-UG counselling: GMC top choice, govt colleges lead in state

Hyderabad: With the first phase of NEET-UG MBBS counselling for the 2026-27 academic year underway in Telangana, Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Secunderabad, has emerged as the preferred choice among the state’s top-ranked candidates. Both the state topper, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 83, and the second-ranked candidate with AIR 158 opted for seats at the institution, media reports said on Saturday, September 5.

The KNRUHS has released the college-wise allotment list for the first phase of counselling under the competent authority quota, with candidates advised to report to their allotted institutions before the deadline.

According to a report in The Times of India, four candidates ranked among the top 2,000 secured seats at GMC, as per the list released by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). The college’s open-category cut-off stood at around 7,535, compared with about 18,251 for Osmania Medical College (OMC).

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Established government colleges, including ESIC Medical College in Hyderabad, Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal, and government medical colleges in Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Siddipet, also recorded higher cut-offs. In contrast, newer district colleges in Narayanpet, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Narsampet admitted candidates with ranks exceeding 1.35 lakh.

“The preference for older colleges is driven by better infrastructure, hostel facilities, availability of teaching faculty, attached hospitals and greater patient footfall,” the report quoted a KNRUHS official as saying.

A similar trend was visible among private medical colleges, with established institutions such as Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences, Kamineni Academy of Medical Sciences, and Mamata Medical College being preferred.

Quota concerns in govt colleges

However, concerns remained over the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) in government medical colleges. The expert noted that the quota reduces the number of seats available to local aspirants, particularly in newer district colleges, while putting additional pressure on admissions under the state quota.

Health officials said the trend underscores the need for accelerated infrastructure development in newer district medical colleges to improve their appeal among aspirants. “In future, the faculty strength, bed capacity, laboratories and hostel facilities will be upgraded in the less sought-after medical colleges, and we are sure students will then increasingly opt for these institutions in future counselling rounds,” a health official said.