Renowned Islamic scholar Abdul Hannan Siddiqui passes away

His passing followed a period of critical illness during which he received hospital treatment.

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Islamic scholar Abdul Hannan Siddiqui speaking at a mosque with green and white tiles.
Maulana Abdul Hannan Siddiqui during a religious address. Photo: X

Renowned Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Abdul Hannan Siddiqui passed away on Friday, September 4, according to condolence announcements shared by religious figures and organisations.

Media reports over the past two days had said that Siddiqui was in critical condition and receiving treatment in hospital. Images and videos shared by followers showed him undergoing medical care as well-wishers appealed for prayers.

Siddiqui was an Islamic scholar, speaker and orator whose bayans and taqreers were widely shared across digital platforms. He was known for delivering passionate speeches on Islamic history, moral lessons, family life and spiritual guidance, with many of his lectures described as emotional.

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Tributes following his death remembered his contributions to Islamic teaching and public speaking, while religious figures and followers offered prayers for his forgiveness and extended condolences to his family and loved ones.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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