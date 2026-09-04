Renowned Islamic scholar Abdul Hannan Siddiqui passes away

Renowned Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Abdul Hannan Siddiqui passed away on Friday, September 4, according to condolence announcements shared by religious figures and organisations.

Media reports over the past two days had said that Siddiqui was in critical condition and receiving treatment in hospital. Images and videos shared by followers showed him undergoing medical care as well-wishers appealed for prayers.

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Siddiqui was an Islamic scholar, speaker and orator whose bayans and taqreers were widely shared across digital platforms. He was known for delivering passionate speeches on Islamic history, moral lessons, family life and spiritual guidance, with many of his lectures described as emotional.

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Tributes following his death remembered his contributions to Islamic teaching and public speaking, while religious figures and followers offered prayers for his forgiveness and extended condolences to his family and loved ones.