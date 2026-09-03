Shadab Hotel licence suspended, 2 cafes shut in Hyderabad

Nine teams from the Enforcement Wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE), comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel, inspected 19 cafes and snack points across Hyderabad’s core urban region as part of a special drive, uncovering violations ranging from expired stock to cockroach infestation.

FSSAI licence of Shadab Hotel suspended

The FSSAI licence of Shadab Hotel in Madina, Hyderabad, was suspended and its management was directed to stop business operations with immediate effect. The action came after officials found multiple violations in the maintenance of hygiene and sanitation, and in the storage of meat and other food articles, during the inspection.

Dreamz Cafeteria in Bagh Lingampally and Asiatic Café in Panjagutta were shut down altogether, as both were found operating without a valid FSSAI licence or registration.

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Widespread hygiene and documentation lapses

Across the 19 establishments inspected — which included Clock Tower Tea Cafe and Blue Sea Cafe in Secunderabad, Mirosa Cafe in Himayathnagar, Imroz Cafe in Ameerpet, Cafe Persia in Nampally, and Persis in SR Nagar, among others — officials reported a range of violations. These included open dustbins and littered waste in preparation areas, food handlers not wearing headgear, expired food articles, improper storage and handling practices, violations of FSS labelling and display regulations, and infestations of houseflies and cockroaches. Several establishments also lacked proper documentation, including FoSTaC training certificates, health records of food handlers, and pest control records.

Perishable food articles exposed to dust and flies were discarded on the spot. Other items, including tea powder, ginger-garlic paste and biscuits suspected of adulteration, were seized, and samples sent for analysis. In all, 15 samples were lifted on suspicion of adulteration.

Notices issued, reinspections to follow

Improvement notices will be issued to Café Persia, Bahar Biryani Café, Café Deccan, Honeymoon Café, Rio Restaurant, Aromale Hospitality, Friends and Café, Diamond Point Hotel, Hotel Imroz, Blue Sea Tea and Snacks, Nimra Café and Bakery, and Gulzar Foods (Persis Café), directing them to rectify the lapses identified. These establishments will be revisited to verify compliance, with further action to follow based on the reinspection.

Show cause notices have been issued to Golden Café, Dreams Cafeteria, Mirosa Café and Kitchen (Fyra Foods), Asiatic Café and Shadab Hotel, with officials stating that further action, including penalties, will be initiated based on the responses.