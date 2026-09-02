Diamond ring, gold ornaments stolen from Jubilee Hills house

As the house was unoccupied at the time, the burglars stole multiple jewellery items without raising an alarm.

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Hyderabad: A diamond ring and over 10 tolas of gold ornaments were stolen from a businessman’s house on Road Number 10 in Jubilee Hills.

Neelu Kaur, wife of Rajasthan businessman Shailendar Singh, lodged a complaint on Wednesday, September 2, claiming thieves entered his house through the back by removing the window grille.

As the house was unoccupied at the time, the burglars stole multiple jewellery items without raising an alarm. Gold necklaces, bracelets, and a diamond ring were among the stolen jewellery.

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The Jubilee Hills police station registered a case based on Kaur’s complaint and launched an investigation.

Police officials collected fingerprints from the scene to identify the accused and are also checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from around the house in Jubilee Hills.

According to the police, the burglars had gone to two other houses in the same locality but ran away without stealing, as residents had come out of their rooms after hearing sounds.

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The burglars likely targeted Kaur’s house after confirming the house was empty at the time.

Jubilee Hills residents remain on edge as reports of theft continue to rise in the area.

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